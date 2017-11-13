 Abbott India Q2 profit rises 83% to Rs137.52 crore - Livemint
Last Published: Mon, Nov 13 2017. 03 15 PM IST

Abbott India Q2 profit rises 83% to Rs137.52 crore

PTI
Abbott India had posted a net profit of Rs75.02 crore for the corresponding period of last fiscal. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Drug firm Abbott India on Monday reported 83.31% jump in net profit to Rs137.52 crore for the September quarter on account of robust sales.

It had posted a net profit of Rs75.02 crore for the corresponding period of last fiscal, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE.

The total income of the company also rose to Rs946.04 crore for the July-September quarter of 2017-18 as against Rs743.78 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17.

The Abbott India stock was trading at Rs5,170 on BSE, up about 15%, on BSE.

