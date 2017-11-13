Abbott India Q2 profit rises 83% to Rs137.52 crore
Abbott India’s total income rises to Rs946.04 crore for the September quarter
New Delhi: Drug firm Abbott India on Monday reported 83.31% jump in net profit to Rs137.52 crore for the September quarter on account of robust sales.
It had posted a net profit of Rs75.02 crore for the corresponding period of last fiscal, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE.
The total income of the company also rose to Rs946.04 crore for the July-September quarter of 2017-18 as against Rs743.78 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17.
The Abbott India stock was trading at Rs5,170 on BSE, up about 15%, on BSE.
First Published: Mon, Nov 13 2017. 03 15 PM IST
Latest News »
- Delhi govt moves NGT for modification of odd-even scheme order
- Yogi Adityanath to kick off campaign for civic polls from Ayodhya
- 90% dip in stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir in 2017: J&K police chief
- IT spend by Indian banks, security firms to cross $9 billion: Gartner
- Google begins clamping down on apps misusing Accessibility Services access
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Sluggish economy forces L&T to dim FY18 order flow guidance
Coal India: higher wage provision, lower other income make for a dull Q2
Britannia Industries’ sales growth recovery post-GST on slow bake
Slow business recovery, new investments raise profitability challenge for Blue Star
SBI’s financials improve, but mirror weakness in economy
Share