Air purifiers among over 10 new products for India this year: LG

The air purifiers are among over 10 products that the company has lined up for India this year. Photo: AFP

Seoul: As metropolitan cities continue to grapple with pollution in India, South Korean consumer electronics major LG sees an opportunity to foray into air purifiers along with a range of products developed on its global concept for India.

The air purifiers, fitted with specialised filters to clean emission from vehicles and fossil fuels, are among over 10 products that the company has lined up for India this year.

LG is looking to take on established players like Eureka Forbes, Kent RO, Panasonic, Sharp and Godrej in the fast growing air purifiers market in India that is estimated to be at around Rs150 crore. The market grew around 30% in the last two years. LG Electronics President and CTO Skott Ahn told PTI in an interview here that the company’s strategy is to introduce new technologies in all the products that it planned to launch in India.

“We will be launching more than 10 products in India in 2017. These will be new types of refrigerators, air purifiers, water purifiers and new types of OLED televisions, including the Signature brand,” he said. LG has taken into account causes of air pollution while developing special filters for its products, Ahn said. Characteristic of air pollution varies from region to region. In urban cities, including India, a lot of emission comes from vehicles and fossil fuels, he added.

“Filters in our air purifiers will focus on addressing such specific components rather than general filters,” Ahn said. The company has recently unveiled its ‘LG Signature’ premium brand of products which it plans to launch in India in July.

Ahn said that going forward, the nature of competition will no longer be restricted to conventional rivals, as startups or IT companies come into the picture as technology develops. PTI