DCB Bank Q1 profit rises 39% to Rs65 crore
DCB Bank results declared Saturday showed net profit of Rs65 crore in Q1 FY18 against Rs47 crore in year-ago period, revenue rises 34% to Rs319 crore
Latest News »
- India defeats New Zealand to reach semi-finals of Women’s World Cup
- Karnataka Bank Q1 profit up 10% at Rs134 crore
- Actor Dileep’s bail plea rejected in Kerala sexual assault case
- Government launches GST training programme
- Inox Wind says payments dispute with Jeena and Co settled, wants NCLT case quashed
New Delhi: Private sector DCB Bank has reported a 39% increase in net profit at Rs65 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June.
The bank had reported a net profit of Rs47 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17. Revenue during the quarter under review stood at Rs319 crore, up 34% from Rs237 crore a year ago, the bank said in a BSE filing.
More From Livemint »
During the quarter, net interest income grew by 31.6% to Rs233 crore, while non-interest income was up by 43.33% to Rs86 crore. The bank’s gross non-performing assets were at 1.74% as on 30 June 2017, slightly up from 1.72% a year ago.
Net NPAs stood at 0.92% of the net advances, as against 0.87% in the previous fiscal.