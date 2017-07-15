Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Jul 15 2017. 10 34 PM IST

DCB Bank Q1 profit rises 39% to Rs65 crore

DCB Bank results declared Saturday showed net profit of Rs65 crore in Q1 FY18 against Rs47 crore in year-ago period, revenue rises 34% to Rs319 crore

PTI
DCB Bank’s gross NPAs were at 1.74% as on 30 June, slightly up from 1.72% a year ago. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
DCB Bank’s gross NPAs were at 1.74% as on 30 June, slightly up from 1.72% a year ago. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Private sector DCB Bank has reported a 39% increase in net profit at Rs65 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June.

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs47 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17. Revenue during the quarter under review stood at Rs319 crore, up 34% from Rs237 crore a year ago, the bank said in a BSE filing.

    During the quarter, net interest income grew by 31.6% to Rs233 crore, while non-interest income was up by 43.33% to Rs86 crore. The bank’s gross non-performing assets were at 1.74% as on 30 June 2017, slightly up from 1.72% a year ago.

    Net NPAs stood at 0.92% of the net advances, as against 0.87% in the previous fiscal.

    First Published: Sat, Jul 15 2017. 10 33 PM IST
    Topics: DCB Bank DCB Bank results Q1 results profit DCB Bank Q1 Result 2017

