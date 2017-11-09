Coffee Day Q2 profit jumps three-fold due to an exceptional gain

On Thursday, Coffee Day shares rose 16.10%, or Rs34.60, to Rs249.45 apiece while the benchmark Sensex edged up 0.1% to end the day at 33,250.93 points. Photo: Beenu Arora/Mint

New Delhi: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, which runs the popular Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain, Thursday reported over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs59.8 crore for the September quarter, mainly on account of exceptional gain of Rs53.2 crore.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs16.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Its total income grew to Rs902.9 crore during the quarter under review, up 21.93%, as against Rs740.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the year-ago period, Coffee Day Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

Expenses during the quarter stood at Rs891.6 crore, up 23.28%, as against Rs723.2 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, the company recorded exceptional gain of Rs53.2 crore on the account of sale of 95% equity stake in Global Edge Software Ltd.

