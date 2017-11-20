SSG Capital sells 4.9% stake in Future Supply Chain for Rs124.8 crore

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, the logistics arm of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, had filed the draft prospectus for its IPO in August. File photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Kishore Biyani-owned Future Enterprises Ltd on Monday said funds managed by financial services firm Edelweiss have bought a 4.9% stake in its initial public offering-bound unit Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.

The Edelweiss managed entities —Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund and EW Clover Scheme —bought the stake from Future Supply Chain’s private equity investor SSG Capital Management, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The transaction was valued at Rs124.8 crore, valuing the company at Rs2,546.9 crore (about $391 million).

SSG Capital, through its entity Griffin Partners, had acquired a 40% stake in the company in April 2016 for Rs580 crore.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, the logistics arm of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, had filed the draft prospectus for its IPO in August. The share sale is expected to be worth around Rs700 crore, Mint reported.

Future Supply Chain, incorporated in April 2007, offers warehousing, distribution and other logistics solutions to customers across industries such as retail, fashion and apparel, automotive and engineering, food and beverage, fast-moving consumer goods, e-commerce, healthcare, electronics and technology, home and furniture and ATMs.

As of 31 July, the company operates 42 distribution centres across India, covering about 3.80 million square feet of warehouse space. It uses a hub-and-spoke distribution model comprising 14 hubs and 105 branches across India (including franchisees) covering 11,228 pin codes across 29 states and five union territories.

In fiscal 2017, Future Supply Chain reported revenue of Rs561.18 crore as compared to Rs519.87 crore in the previous year. It reported a profit of Rs45.7 crore in fiscal 2017, as against Rs29.4 crore in the previous year.

The logistics company has hired Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, CLSA India Pvt. Ltd, Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd, IDFC Bank Ltd, IIFL Holdings Ltd, YES Securities (India) Ltd to manage the public offering.