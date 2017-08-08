Jindal Steel and Power’s Q1 loss narrows to Rs420 crore
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) posted consolidated loss of Rs420.4 in the June quarter against Rs1,238 crore loss in the year-ago period
New Delhi: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs420.4 crore for the quarter ended on 30 June 2017.
Naveen Jindal-led company had reported a consolidated loss of Rs1,238 crore for the corresponding quarter of 2016-17.
The company’s consolidated total income increased to Rs6,126.6 crore in April-June 2017 from Rs5,124.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing by JSPL.
On Tuesday, JSPL shares fell 2.55%, or Rs3.65, to Rs139.70 apiece, even as the benchmark index Sensex closed 0.80% lower at 32,014.19 points.
First Published: Tue, Aug 08 2017. 06 57 PM IST
Latest News »
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share