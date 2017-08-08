Jindal Steel and Power’s Q1 loss narrows to Rs420 crore

On Tuesday, Jindal Power and Steel Ltd shares fell 2.55%, or Rs3.65, to Rs139.70 apiece, even as the benchmark index Sensex closed 0.80% lower at 32,014.19 points. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs420.4 crore for the quarter ended on 30 June 2017.

Naveen Jindal-led company had reported a consolidated loss of Rs1,238 crore for the corresponding quarter of 2016-17.

The company’s consolidated total income increased to Rs6,126.6 crore in April-June 2017 from Rs5,124.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing by JSPL.

