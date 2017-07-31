Max, HDFC Life call off merger of insurance business

HDFC Life and Max Life had announced their merger plans in August last year, seeking to create an insurance giant with Rs1.1 trillion in assets. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. Ltd and Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd have called off their proposed merger after failing to win regulatory approval for a union that would have created an insurance giant with Rs1.1 trillion in assets.

In a statement on Monday, Max Financial Services Ltd, Max India Ltd and Max Life confirmed that the proposed merger with HDFC Life has been called off.

The company said the exclusivity agreement with HDFC Life was valid until 31 July 2017 (Monday), and will not be renewed.

“The prospective partners had evaluated several alternate structures over the last month. However, the inordinate time associated with finalization and approval of these structures led to this decision,” the statement said.

Max Financial Services was created in 2016, after a demerger of the erstwhile Max India. Both companies had initially proposed the merger of Max Life with Max Financial Services.

However, the structure was not approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) as it was found to be in violation of Section 35 of the Insurance Act which prohibits the merger of an insurance company with a non-insurance company.

Mint reported in June that both companies had begun working on an alternative structure while HDFC Life had also simultaneously begun working on its proposed initial public offering.

In July, HDFC Standard Life Insurance’s board approved a proposal to sell as much as 20% of the insurer through an IPO even as it reiterated its commitment to a potential merger with Max Life Insurance at a later date.

HDFC Life and Max Life had announced their merger plans in August last year, seeking to create an insurance giant with Rs1.1 trillion in assets.

The potential merger would have created India’s largest private sector life insurer, surpassing ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd, second only to state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), which has a 70% share of new business premiums in the country.

The merger was being seen as the first signal of a long-awaited consolidation among private insurers in an industry with assets under management of Rs22.4 trillion, of which the share of India’s 23 private sector insurers is only Rs4.61 trillion, according to Irdai.