Last Published: Thu, Nov 02 2017. 09 32 PM IST

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank posts loss of Rs11.95 crore in second quarter

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank narrows its loss in September quarter from Rs75 crore in June quarter
Malvika Joshi
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 4.99% of the loan book in September quarter from 6.16% in the last quarter.
Mumbai: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd registered a net loss of Rs11.95 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal year, compared with a net profit of Rs73 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the small finance bank (SFB) narrowed its loss from Rs75 crore in the April-June quarter.

“The losses narrowed on account of better recovery rates, cost controls and reduction in cost of funds. For loans disbursed since January 2017, we have seen a recovery rate of 99.7%,” said Samit Ghosh, managing director and chief executive at Ujjivan.

Its gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 4.99% of the loan book from 6.16% in the last quarter.

Profitability of the Bengaluru-based SFB was hit by the impact of demonetization on its microfinance portfolio, which saw a sharp increase in non-performing assets (NPAs) because of the invalidation of high-value banknotes on 8 November. Loan recoveries at microfinance companies fell across the board after demonetisation, which made it difficult for small borrowers to repay loans. As much as 96% of Ujjivan’s loan book is made up of microfinance loans.

First Published: Thu, Nov 02 2017. 09 32 PM IST
