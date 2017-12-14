Infosys to announce Q3 results on 12 January

Infosys says the company will hold investor and analyst calls on 12 January to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending 31 December 2017. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru: IT major Infosys has said a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on 11 and 12 January 2018 to consider the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and nine months ending 31 December 2017.

The financial results would be finally approved by the Board of Directors on 12 January 2018, Infosys, India’s second largest IT company, said in a BSE filing.

The company will close the trading window for the earnings release of the quarter ending 31 December 2017 in compliance with Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, it said.

Accordingly, the trading window will be closed from 16 December 2017 and will re-open on 15 January 2018, the Bengaluru-based company added.

However, the trading window restrictions shall not apply to shares tendered under the on-going buyback offer of the company, Infosys said.

The company will hold investor and analyst calls on 12 January to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending 31 December 2017, it added.