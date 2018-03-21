ATS group to invest Rs2,000 crore on building affordable homes

Affordable housing, which has been accorded with infrastructure status in 2017 budget, has gained momentum on the back of interest subsidy offered by the government and lower GST rates. Photo: iStockphoto

New Delhi: Realty firm ATS’s founder Getamber Anand on Wednesday launched a new venture HomeKraft to develop mid-income and affordable housing projects and will invest Rs2,000 crore over the next five years to build about 6,500 units.

Affordable housing, which has been accorded with infrastructure status in 2017 budget, has gained momentum on the back of interest subsidy offered by the government and lower goods and services tax (GST) rates.

HomeKraft will develop homes of size ranging from 950 sq. ft to 1,600 sq. ft and in a price range of Rs30-70 lakh, Anand told reporters in New Delhi. To start with, he said, the company would develop projects in the national capital region (NCR) and then across the country.

“In ATS Infrastructure, we are developing boutique housing and large format apartments of over 1,600 sq ft. So I have launched a new venture HomeKraft where flats of size lower than 1,600 sq ft will be offered to customers,” said Anand, who is also the chairman of realtors’ body Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai).

He said the company has already entered into joint development agreements with land owners for four projects covering 10 million sq. ft of saleable area. HomeKraft’s CEO Prasoon Chauhan said the company plans to develop about 6,500 units over the next 3-5 years with expected sales revenue of Rs4,000-5,000 crore.

The company would invest about Rs2,000 crore on construction of these units and the same would be funded through internal accruals, debt and private equity funds, he said, adding that the first project would be launched by June this year.

On shareholding pattern of this new firm, Anand said the company has been founded by him in his personal capacity and the team would also have some equity. “It will be at arm length with the ATS”. The company is in talks with PE players to raise funds at entity level, he added.

“We are building on the legacy of ATS, which is synonymous with quality construction and timely delivery. Moreover, in HomeKraft we are also designing every apartment with maximum space efficiency and integrated utilities which will fulfil the housing needs of this segment,” Chauhan said. ATS has delivered nearly 30 million sq. ft of residential space and 40 million square feet of area in under-construction.