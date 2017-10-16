Colgate-Palmolive Q2 profit down 2% on GST impact

Colgate-Palmolive has declared the first interim dividend of Rs4 per share for 2017-18. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Monday reported a 2.06% decline in its net profit at Rs177.57 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs181.31 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Colgate-Palmolive (India) said in a regulatory filing. Net sales during the quarter under review was down 9.78% at Rs1,077.98 crore as against Rs1,194.92 crore in the July-September quarter of 2016-17.

The company said reported net sales declined by 10% due to changes in treatment of indirect taxes post goods and services tax (GST) implementation. “While wholesale demand was soft at the start of the quarter, we saw a gradual recovery and expect continued improvement in the coming quarters,” Colgate-Palmolive (India) managing director Issam Bachaalani said.

Meanwhile, the company’s board declared the first interim dividend of Rs4 per share for this fiscal. The company’s stock closed 3.20% down at Rs1,057 apiece on BSE Monday.