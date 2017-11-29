Katy Perry wants to know what Warren Buffett thinks of bitcoin
Katy Perry posted a photo on Instagram with Warren Buffet, with the caption enquiring about cryptocurrency such as bitcoin
New York: Extreme volatility has seen bitcoin run Hot N Cold during its relatively short history; lately it’s just been exploding upwards like a Firework.
So it should come as no surprise that when pop sensation Katy Perry sat down with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, the world’s most famous and successful value investor, she sought to ask him about an asset class that may be impossible to value as it has no underlying rate of return.
“nbd (no big deal) asking Warren Buffett his thoughts on cryptocurrency,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post, accompanying a photo sitting with the billionaire investor, on Wednesday morning. Bloomberg
nbd asking Warren Buffett his thoughts on cryptocurrency
A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on
First Published: Wed, Nov 29 2017. 09 28 PM IST
