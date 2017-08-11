Sun TV Network Q1 net profit rises 7.97% at Rs251.64 crore

Sun TV Network had posted a standalone net profit of Rs233.06 crore in the same period last year

Mumbai: Broadcasting firm Sun TV Network on Friday reported a 7.97% increase in its standalone net profit at Rs251.64 crore for the quarter ended 30 June.

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs233.06 crore in the same period last year, it said in a statement. Its total income on a standalone basis stood at Rs823.38 crore during the quarter under review, up 5.24% from Rs782.38 crore in the year-ago period.

The subscription revenue for the reported quarter was up by 15.26% at Rs270.50 crore, as against Rs234.68 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.