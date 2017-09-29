HUL to sell 50% stake in joint venture to partner Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Lever was formed as a joint venture in 1995. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Friday said it has signed an agreement to sell its 50% stake in Kimberly-Clark Lever Pvt. Ltd to Kimberly-Clark Corp.

The company said its board has approved its intention to divest its stake in Kimberly-Clark Lever, which was formed as a joint venture in 1995, Hindustan Unilever said in a BSE filing.

“The company has enjoyed a long standing partnership with KCC for over two decades and have together built a strong foundation for the Baby & Child Care and Feminine care business in India under the brands ‘Huggies’ and ‘Kotex’ respectively,” said the company in the filing.

Without providing more details about transaction, the company said the decision is in line with its objective to focus on core business. Kimberly-Clark Lever cease to be a joint venture of Hindustan Unilever.

Hindustan Unilever in June proposed to divest its stake in Kimberly-Clark Lever.

On Friday, shares of Hindustan Unilever closed 2.37% down to Rs1175.15, while the Sensex closed 1.24 points up at 31,283.72.