Deals Buzz: Lava to raise Rs193 crore from Chinese firm

PE exits through IPOs cross $1 billion in 2017

In yet another successful year of exits, private equity (PE) funds sold shares worth $1.17 billion in 2017 as their portfolio companies went public, data from Venture Intelligence shows, reports Mint. The figure is almost 25% higher than the $935 million they sold through initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2016. Read more

JSW Infra, Essar Ports, Royal Vopak among firms vying for Sterling Port

Domestic and foreign port operators have shown interest in buying the upcoming Sterling Port in Dahej, reports Mint citing two people aware of the matter. JSW Infrastructure, a unit of Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, Essar Ports Ltd, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Chennai-based IMC Ltd, and Netherlands-based company Royal Vopak NV have submitted Expressions of Interest (EoI) to acquire the port controlled by the Vadodara-based Sandesara Group, one of the two persons said on the condition of anonymity. Read more

FIIs invested $3 billion in equities in November, the highest since March

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) invested $3 billion in Indian equities in November, the highest since March, but are likely to take further cues from the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later this month, reports Mint. Read more

Lava to raise Rs193 crore from Chinese firm

Lava is raising $30 million (about Rs193 crore) from an affiliate of state-backed Chinese technology group Tsinghua Holdings, a first move by an Indian handset maker to raise capital in a tough market amid increasing competition from Chinese rivals, reports The Economic Times. Read more

Tata Teleservices may offer 26% stake to JV partner in lieu of penalty

Tata Teleservices (TTSL) is looking to offset telecom infrastructure commitments by offering its 26% stake in a local joint venture to controlling shareholder American Tower Corp. (ATC) for discontinuing rentals, reports The Economic Times citing two people familiar with the development. Read more

Zee Learn may pick up 42.78% in MT Educare

Subhash Chandra-controlled Zee Learn is in talks with MT Educare, a Mumbai-based company that runs the popular Mahesh Tutorials coaching classes, to buy a controlling stake in the company, in a growing sign that a wave of fresh capital is triggering larger consolidation in the educational services space, reports The Economic Times. Read more

Warburg Pincus joins 3-way race for Rs3,400 crore CAMS deal

Private equity (PE) giant Warburg Pincus has made a late bid for India’s largest mutual fund registry and share transfer agent—Computer Age Management Services (CAMS). The move comes at a time when rival investors Partners Group and True North are also making a joint offer, valuing the Chennai-based company at about Rs3,400 crore, reports The Times of India. Read more

UC-RNT Fund backs rental company NestAway

Home rental start-up NestAway is learnt to have scooped up $50 million (Rs330 crore) from UC-RNT Fund, an investment vehicle sponsored by Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata and the University of California, reports The Times of India citing sources close to the matter. Read more

US federal court opens doors to ‘start-up visas’

A US district court judge ruled on Friday that the Trump administration cannot delay an Obama-era immigration rule, which enables eligible foreign entrepreneurs to temporarily stay in the US to nurture and grow their startups, reports The Times of India. Read more

Bid deadline for stressed steel firms extended

Seeking to ensure maximum participation in the bidding for stressed assets under the insolvency law, the creditors’ committees for Bhushan Power & Steel and Electrosteel Steels have extended the deadline for submitting the expression of interest (EOI), reports Business Standard. Read more