Last Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 05 59 PM IST

GST effect: Honda cuts car prices by up to Rs1.31 lakh

Honda brings down prices of its cars by up to Rs1,31,663 to pass on GST benefits to its customers

Honda has cut the price of its premium SUV CR-V by up to Rs1,31,663. Bloomberg
New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd has brought down prices of its models by up to Rs1.31 lakh with immediate effect to help customers reap the benefit of the goods and services tax (GST) rollout.

The company has cut price of its hatchback Brio by up to Rs12,279 and that of compact sedan Amaze by up to Rs14,825. Besides, it has slashed price of Jazz by up to Rs10,031 and that of its recently launched model WR-V by up to Rs10,064.

    Price of mid-sized sedan City has been reduced in the range of Rs16,510 and Rs28,005. The BR-V prices will come down by up to Rs30,387.

    Its premium SUV CR-V has also seen a price drop of up to Rs1,31,663. Honda is yet to decide on the revised pricing of Accord Hybrid.

    The revised prices are for ex-showroom Delhi and will vary from state to state. Already, various automakers such as Ford, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover and BMW have effected price cuts to transmit the GST relief down the line.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 05 59 PM IST
