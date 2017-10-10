Andhra government in talks with NSE to set up data-centre in Vishakhapatnam

HCL Technologies Ltd has promised an investment of Rs600 crore to generate 11,000 jobs in Andhra Pradesh, state IT minister Nara Lokesh said. Photo: Naralokesh@twitter

Vishakhapatnam: The government of Andhra Pradesh (AP) is in talks with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to set up a data-centre in Vishakhapatnam, and is also engaging with other regulatory bodies like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to frame a policy for the development of the city as an information technology (IT) hub, AP IT minister Nara Lokesh said on Tuesday.

“Blockchain is a new technology and 19 IT companies have committed to setting up operations here in Vishakhapatnam, apart from the six existing ones,” Lokesh said at a press conference at the Blockchain Business conference in Vishakhapatnam. He added that Tirupati was coming up as an electronic and consumer-durables hub in AP as well.

As of now, mobile manufacturing companies Dickson and Celkon have begun manufacturing, Lokesh said. Similarly, Karbon is also expected to start manufacturing by November, he added.

“We are hoping that Lava will also lay the foundation stone there by November. That cluster will have an end-to-end ecosystem, which will also include e-waste because you can’t handle these things in isolation,” said the IT minister. He said Rs1,000 crore of investment had been made in Tirupati.

About drawing IT investments to Amaravati, Lokesh said that so far Rs650 crore has already been invested in Mangalagiri, which is close to the upcoming capital. “Twenty-seven companies are coming up there, and nine are already operational through which about 11,000 jobs have been generated,” he said.

HCL Technologies Ltd has promised an investment of Rs600 crore to generate 11,000 jobs, he added.