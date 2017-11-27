 ITC’s Sanjiv Puri says biggest headroom for growth in FMCG business - Livemint
ITC’s Sanjiv Puri says biggest headroom for growth in FMCG business

PTI
A file photo of ITC CEO Sanjiv Puri. Photo: Mint

Kolkata: Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd on Monday said its “biggest headroom” for growth is in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, where it can leverage internal capabilities.

The soap-to-cigarette maker would explore newer areas progressively, similar to what it did with the recent foray in fruits, fruit juices, vegetables and dairy products.

“It is a continuous expansion of our portfolio, which we will strive to do,” CEO Sanjiv Puri told reporters on the sidelines of the Horasis Asia meet in Kolkata. “We believe the biggest headroom to grow is in the fast moving consumer goods business. That’s where opportunities are the biggest and that’s where our internal capabilities can be leveraged,” he said.

He said ITC had recently announced an investment of Rs10,000 crore in food processing, and another Rs25,000 crore was under progress in various areas.

Regarding the impact of goods and services tax (GST), Puri said by and large, trade has normalised. There may, however, be some minor issues in the wholesale channel, he added.

First Published: Mon, Nov 27 2017. 07 19 PM IST
