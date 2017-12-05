JLR launches limited edition Range Rover at Rs2.8 crore
JLR’s limited edition variant ‘Range Rover Autobiography by SVO Bespoke’ is based on long wheelbase variant of Range Rover
New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday launched a limited edition variant of Range Rover with price starting at Rs2.8 crore (ex-showroom).
The limited edition variant ‘Range Rover Autobiography by SVO Bespoke’ is based on long wheelbase variant of Range Rover.
“The exquisite individualisation options gives our discerning customers the opportunity to be a part of a unique automotive experience which gives them the chance to design the look and feel of their vehicle,” JLR president and managing director Rohit Suri said in a statement.
The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, all new Discovery, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover.
First Published: Tue, Dec 05 2017. 08 53 PM IST
Latest News »
- Paytm parent One 97 Communications appoints SoftBank’s Kabir Misra as director
- Lamborghini finally unveils the $200,000 Urus SUV
- Cyclone Ockhi disrupts Gujarat election campaign, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi rallies cancelled
- LIC to slow stock purchases after Rs44,000 crore investment by Nov end
- Fox names Star India chief Uday Shankar as Asia president
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share