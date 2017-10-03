Coal India misses April-September production target by 11.43mt

Two subsidiaries of Coal India — Central Coalfields Limited and Northern Coalfields Limited — produced more than their respective targets. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: State-owned Coal India produced 231.87 million tonnes (mt) of coal in April-September period this fiscal, missing the output target by 4.69% or 11.43mt.

The production target for the first six months of 2017-18 fiscal was set at 243.3mt, Coal India (CIL) said in a filing to BSE. These are provisional figures of Coal India and its subsidiary companies, the miner said.

On individual basis, two subsidiary companies — Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) — have produced more than their respective targets, the data showed. CCL production was at 20.84mt in April-September, higher than the targeted 15.50mt.

NCL produced 42.80mt of coal against the target of 41.83mt in April-September. During September, Coal India produced 38.77mt of dry fuel, a little above the target of 38.32mt set for the month. The company’s also missed its offtake target of 279.66mt for April-September by achieving 269.02mt in the period.

For September, the offtake was higher at 43.58mt than its target of 42.34mt. Other subsidiaries of Coal India are Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and North Eastern Coalfields (NEC).