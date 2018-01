Tata Motors total sales jump 52.48% in December

In the passenger vehicles segment, Tata Motors said its domestic sales were up 30.96% at 14,180 units last month. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd on Tuesday reported a 52.48% jump in total sales at 54,627 units in December. The company had sold 35,825 units in the same month previous year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Domestic sales of commercial vehicles (CV) last month stood at 40,447 units as against 24,998 units in the same month of 2016, up 61.8%. The growth of CV sales in December was on the on the back of new product introductions across segments and improved availability of the new range of BS4 vehicles, said Tata Motors head of commercial vehicle business unit Girish Wagh.

“Increased demand for new tonnage vehicles, infrastructure development led by government funding and keen focus on customer requirements has helped reviving the M&HCV performance...With a well-defined CV strategy in place, we are confident of improving our performance across segments.” he added.

In the passenger vehicles (PV) segment, Tata Motors said its domestic sales were up 30.96% at 14,180 units last month as against 10,827 units in December 2016.

Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Mayank Pareek said the company recorded its highest ever December sales since 2012, backed by new generation products like Tiago, Tigor, Hexa and Nexon. “...while total bookings (wholesale) were highest since 2012, retail sales grew 74% over last year – highest since December 2011..The new year holds tremendous opportunity and we remain committed to turnaround the business,” he said.