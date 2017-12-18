 Uber ties up with BBM messenger on ride booking - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Mon, Dec 18 2017. 01 17 PM IST

Uber ties up with BBM messenger on ride booking

BM Messenger users, including both Android and iOS users, can now book an Uber ride without leaving the BBM app, or being required to have Uber app on their phone
Ed Davies
The partnership agreement is with Creative Media Works, operating as BBM Messenger, Uber said in a statement. Photo: Reuters
The partnership agreement is with Creative Media Works, operating as BBM Messenger, Uber said in a statement. Photo: Reuters

Jakarta: Uber Technologies Inc. said on Monday it has joined forces with BBM Messenger to allow users around the world, including in the application’s biggest market of Indonesia, to book rides via the messenger service.

The partnership agreement is with Creative Media Works, operating as BBM Messenger, the company said in a statement.

“With this partnership, BBM users can quickly request an Uber ride via BBM despite variations in quality of location, network speed, or device features,” said Chan Park, Uber’s general manager in Southeast Asia.

The agreement means that BBM Messenger users, including both Android and iOS users, can book an Uber ride without leaving the BBM app, or being required to have a stand-alone Uber app on their phone, the company said.

Creative Media works is a unit of Indonesian media group PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk. The company operates the global BBM consumer messaging and social networking platform under a licence from BlackBerry Limited. Reuters

First Published: Mon, Dec 18 2017. 01 17 PM IST
Topics: Uber Uber ride BBM messanger BBM app Creative Media Works

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »