Ex-RuPay head Rajesh Prasad joins Innoviti as chief business officer for APAC operations

Payment solutions provider Innoviti Payment Solutions on Tuesday appointed former RuPay head Rajesh Prasad as its chief business officer for Asia Pacific operations, as the company enters its first foreign market.

Innoviti will launch its online payment gateway solution uniPAY NEXT and its SME lending platform in the Asia Pacific (APAC), the company said in a statement. It added that it will focus on distributing credit facilities to SMEs and general consumers in APAC countries where retail credit penetration is low. With its payment gateway solutions, the company plans to expand in regions where payment infrastructure is still underdeveloped.

Prior to joining Innoviti, Prasad headed National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) RuPay acceptance and e-commerce operations. At NPCI, he helped developed the RuPay card scheme and expansion of RuPay acceptance points across the country. He has also been closely associated with international strategic alliances at NPCI.