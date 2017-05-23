Great Eastern Shipping to raise Rs150 crore via NCDs

Tenure of the NCDs will be 10 years and will carry coupon/interest rate of 8.25% per annum. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Great Eastern Shipping Company on Tuesday announced that the debenture issue committee has approved raising up to Rs150 crore via issuance of non- convertible debentures on private placement basis.

“The debenture issue committee at its meeting held on Tuesday has approved the issue of 1,500 unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs10 lakh each aggregating to Rs150 crore by way of private placement,” Great Eastern Shipping said in a BSE filing.

Tenure of the NCDs will be 10 years and will carry coupon/interest rate of 8.25% per annum. The company has two main businesses --shipping and offshore.