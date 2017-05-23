| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Companies
Last Modified: Tue, May 23 2017. 01 36 PM IST

Great Eastern Shipping to raise Rs150 crore via NCDs

Great Eastern Shipping Company announced that the debenture issue committee has approved raising up to Rs150 crore via issuance of non- convertible debentures

PTI
Tenure of the NCDs will be 10 years and will carry coupon/interest rate of 8.25% per annum. Photo: HT
Tenure of the NCDs will be 10 years and will carry coupon/interest rate of 8.25% per annum. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Great Eastern Shipping Company on Tuesday announced that the debenture issue committee has approved raising up to Rs150 crore via issuance of non- convertible debentures on private placement basis.

“The debenture issue committee at its meeting held on Tuesday has approved the issue of 1,500 unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs10 lakh each aggregating to Rs150 crore by way of private placement,” Great Eastern Shipping said in a BSE filing.

Tenure of the NCDs will be 10 years and will carry coupon/interest rate of 8.25% per annum. The company has two main businesses --shipping and offshore.

PTI

Topics: Great Eastern Shipping NSD Non Convertible Debentures BSE Fund Raising

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Tue, May 23 2017. 01 36 PM IST