Mukesh Ambani says data is the new oil, every Indian should have access to it

A file photo of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said data is the new oil and every Indian should have access to it.

Speaking at the at the India Mobile Congress, Ambani said: “Data is the new oil, India does not need to import it, has to ensure every Indian has access to it.”

Ambani added that the growth in India’s mobile data market was unparalleled in the world. 4G coverage will become larger than 2G in next 12 months, he said.

Ambani said the Indian economy will grow from $2.5 trillion to over $7 trillion and rank among the top 3 economies in the next 10 years.