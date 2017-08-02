Voltas Q1 net profit rises 18% to Rs188 crore

Total income rose 6.9% to Rs2,023.1 crore from Rs1,890.9 crore in the year-ago period. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: Air conditioner maker Voltas Ltd on Wednesday said fiscal-first quarter profit rose 18%, beating analyst estimates.

Net profit increased to Rs187.91 crore for the quarter ended 30 June from Rs159.67 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income rose 6.9% to Rs2,023.1 crore from Rs1,890.9 crore in the year-ago period.

A Bloomberg poll of 12 analysts had estimated quarterly profit at Rs166.40 crore and revenue of Rs2,003.30 crore.

Revenue from electro-mechanical projects and engineering products segments rose 13.9% and 30.7% from a year earlier, respectively, on the back of better quality of orders and efficient execution, the company said in a BSE filling.

Earnings before depreciation, interest, tax and amortization (EBDITA) rose 6.39% to Rs212.29 crore from Rs199.54 crore a year ago. Operating margin widened to 10.92% from 10.79% in the year-ago period.

ACs for commercial use saw muted growth towards the end of the quarter, with segment revenue rising only 1.3% year-on-year. Voltas continues to be the market leader with an increased market share of 22.2% at the end of the June quarter, the company said in the filling.

Shares of Voltas rose 1.4% to Rs540.15, while the exchange’s benchmark Sensex shed 0.3% to 32,476.74 points.