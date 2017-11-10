Pfizer Q2 net dips 12% at Rs111.15 crore

Standalone revenue from operations of Pfizer rose to Rs571.11 crore as against Rs557.66 crore for the same period year ago. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Drug firm Pfizer on Friday reported a 12% dip in standalone net profit to Rs111.15 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs126.33 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer said in a filing to BSE.

Standalone revenue from operations rose to Rs571.11 crore as against Rs557.66 crore for the same period year ago.

Shares of Pfizer were on Friday trading at Rs1,900 in afternoon trade on BSE, up by 8.13% from previous close.