 Facebook changing how it identifies 'fake news' stories
Facebook changing how it identifies ‘fake news’ stories

Facebook will bring up ‘related articles’ next to false stories that give context from fact-checkers on the stories’ problems
Last Published: Fri, Dec 22 2017. 09 48 AM IST
AP
Facebook says the new approach may also help speed up the fact-checking system, which sometimes worked too slowly. Photo: AFP
New York: Facebook says it is changing how it identifies “fake news” stories on its platform to a more effective system.

The social-media network had put “disputed” labels on stories that fact-checkers found false. Instead, now it will bring up “related articles” next to the false stories that give context from fact-checkers on the stories’ problems.

Facebook on Thursday said that in its tests, fewer hoax articles were shared when they had fact-checkers’ articles spooled up next to them than when they were labelled with “disputed” flags.

The new approach may also help speed up the fact-checking system, which sometimes worked too slowly. Now information from just one checker can be shown next to the false story. The labelling system required two fact-checkers.

First Published: Fri, Dec 22 2017. 09 48 AM IST
Topics: facebook fake news social media fact-checkers social network

