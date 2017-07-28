India Cements Q1 profit slumps 39.9% to Rs26.4 crore
India Cements reports a decline of 39.88% in standalone net profit at Rs26.44 crore for the first quarter through June, as against Rs43.98 crore last year
New Delhi: India Cements on Friday reported a decline of 39.88% in standalone net profit at Rs26.44 crore for the first quarter through June.
Net profit in April-June last year stood at Rs43.98 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.
Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review grew 21.64% to Rs1,466.75 crore, from Rs1,205.72 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Its total expense rose 25.70% to Rs1,426.32 crore as against Rs1,134.69 crore earlier.
The stock was trading at Rs202.75 on the BSE, down 6.16% from its previous close.
