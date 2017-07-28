Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Jul 28 2017. 03 25 PM IST

India Cements Q1 profit slumps 39.9% to Rs26.4 crore

India Cements reports a decline of 39.88% in standalone net profit at Rs26.44 crore for the first quarter through June, as against Rs43.98 crore last year
PTI
India Cements stock was trading at Rs202.75 on the BSE, down 6.16% from its previous close. Photo: Bloomberg
New Delhi: India Cements on Friday reported a decline of 39.88% in standalone net profit at Rs26.44 crore for the first quarter through June.

Net profit in April-June last year stood at Rs43.98 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review grew 21.64% to Rs1,466.75 crore, from Rs1,205.72 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Its total expense rose 25.70% to Rs1,426.32 crore as against Rs1,134.69 crore earlier.

The stock was trading at Rs202.75 on the BSE, down 6.16% from its previous close.

Topics: India Cements Profit First Quarter Results India Cements Q1 Profit

