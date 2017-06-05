Infosys industrial internet business head Gordon Muehl quits

Gordon Muehl was one of the 16 SAP executives to join Infosys with the rank of associate vice-president and above since Sikka took over as the first non-founder CEO of the Bengaluru-based firm in August 2014.

Infosys Ltd’s hope of generating more business by offering data analytics solutions to its manufacturing clients has received a setback. Chief executive officer (CEO) Vishal Sikka’s former SAP SE colleague and the head of company’s industrial internet business, Gordon Muehl, has resigned.

Muehl, who joined Infosys in May 2015 at the rank of vice-president and was also overseeing Infosys’s business in Germany, quit last month, according to an executive familiar with the development.

Muehl was one of the 16 SAP executives to join Infosys with the rank of associate vice-president and above since Sikka took over as the first non-founder CEO of the Bengaluru-based firm in August 2014.

Three former SAP executives have quit Infosys since March last year, including Michael Reh, head of EdgeVerve, and Infosys’s former chief legal officer David Kennedy, amid a feud between some of Infosys’s founders and the company’s board and management.

A email sent to Muehl last week seeking comment went unanswered.

An Infosys spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on the appointments or exits other than those of executive officers or the board.”

Under Muehl’s watch, Infosys partnered with General Electric Co. last year as it expects to offer solutions that run the sensors installed in the US-based firm’s products. Infosys also joined Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), a US-based non-profit group working to have a common set of applications for companies and IT vendors in the internet of things (IoT) space.

Manufacturing firms are cutting their budgets to maintain the back-end technology and plough the savings in work such as data analytics that can help them improve business operations.

For this reason, homegrown technology outsourcing firms too are hiring more data analysts and investing in building platforms.