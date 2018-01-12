Deals Buzz: NCLT adjourns insolvency case against Reliance Naval by IFCI to 18 January

On November 27, the NCLT had asked Reliance Naval to file objections to the insolvency plea which came up for hearing on December 8.

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Tata Global Beverages may sell stake in Amalgamated Plantations

Tata Global Beverages Ltd is looking to divest its 41% stake in Amalgamated Plantations Pvt. Ltd—India's second largest producer and supplier of tea with estates in Assam and the Dooars region of West Bengal, reports Mint.

Shree Cement to buy 93% stake in UAE-based Union Cement for $305 million

Shree Cement Ltd on Thursday said it had agreed to acquire a 92.83% stake in Union Cement Co. PSC, a United Arab Emirates-based firm, for an enterprise value of $305.24 million (Rs1,945 crore), Mint reports.

Specialty tea firm Teamonk Global looking to raise $5 million

Homegrown specialty tea brand Teamonk Global is looking to raise $5 million from investors as it looks to scale up its portfolio of premium teas and reach out to new geographies, co-founders of the company said, reported Mint.

Videocon-Dish TV merger may get affected by insolvency case against Videocon Industries

Direct-to-home (DTH) operator Dish TV India Ltd on Thursday pointed to the ongoing insolvency proceedings against Videocon group in the context of the delay in its planned merger with Videocon d2h, reports Mint.

Binani Cement’s lenders approach NCLAT over corporate guarantees

At least two lenders of Binani Cement Ltd, currently undergoing insolvency proceedings, have moved the appellate bankruptcy tribunal after the insolvency resolution professional (IRP) rejected their claims on corporate guarantees worth Rs2,000 crore issued by the company to some subsidiaries in the Binani group, reports Mint.

InnoVen Capital disburses $75 million in 2017, eyes double-digit growth in 2018

Venture debt firm InnoVen Capital India has closed 2017 with over Rs 477 crore ($75 million) in deployment through the year, sticking to script. The Temasek-backed specialty financing firm registered an annual growth of 25% having added 22 new companies to its portfolio this year, reports The Economic Times.

Danone to exit dairy business in India

French foods maker Danone has finally decided to close down its dairy business in India, after three failed attempts to make a mark in one of the world's fastest growing consumer packaged goods markets, reports Mint.

NCLT adjourns insolvency case against Reliance Naval by IFCI to 18 January

The Ahmedabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday adjourned an insolvency case against Anil Ambani-led Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd to January 18, 2018, reports Business Standard.

Xerox Corp in talks for major deal with Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings

Xerox Corp. is in talks to potentially strike a major deal with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp. as the US document pioneer struggles to reinvent itself. A full takeover of the Norwalk, Conn., company isn't on the table, one of the people said. No deal appears imminent and one may not be reached, reports Wall Street Journal.