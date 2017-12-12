 Coca-Cola India launches Maaza variant - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Dec 12 2017. 03 06 PM IST

Coca-Cola India launches Maaza variant

Coca-Cola India launches variant of Maaza as it expects the mango fruit drink to become a $1 billion brand by 2023
PTI
Coca-Cola, along with its bottling partners in India, procures approximately 1 lakh metric tonnes of mango pulp annually. Photo: Mint
Coca-Cola, along with its bottling partners in India, procures approximately 1 lakh metric tonnes of mango pulp annually. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Beverages major Coca-Cola India on Tuesday launched a variant of Maaza as it expects the mango fruit drink to become a $1 billion brand by 2023.

“With the launch of Maaza Gold, the company is expanding its product portfolio in line with consumers’ taste. The company at the same time is also accelerating Maaza’s journey towards becoming a homegrown billion dollar brand by 2023,” Coca-Cola India & South West Asia director marketing –juices Srideep Kesavan said.

Coca-Cola said it, along with its bottling partners in India, procures approximately 1 lakh metric tonnes of mango pulp annually. “In 2023, if Maaza becomes the first $1 billion juice drink brand from India, the Coca-Cola system in India will be able to procure 2 lakh metric tonne of mango pulp annually, worth nearly Rs1,100 crore, thereby helping 1,00,000 farmers,” it added.

The new variant ‘Maaza Gold’ offers thicker and smoother mango drink. In 1993, Coca-Cola India acquired Maaza along with brands such as Thums Up and Limca from Parle Bisleri. Last month, Coca-Cola India said it expects Thums Up to be a $1 billion brand in the next two years.

It also introduced a new variant ‘Thums Up Charged’, the first ever variant to the 40-year-old carbonated drink brand.

First Published: Tue, Dec 12 2017. 03 06 PM IST
