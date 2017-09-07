India trumps Hong Kong as no. 1 for home-price gains in Asia
Investing in India’s residential market returned 70% in the five years through June, compared with 65% for Hong Kong, Knight Frank’s global house price index showed
With all the buzz around Hong Kong’s housing market, one might mistake it for Asia’s best performer. To be fair, it is over a 12-month period—but over five years, the region’s top returns came from India, according to Knight Frank LLP.
Investing in India’s residential market returned 70% in the five years through June, compared with 65% for Hong Kong, Knight Frank’s global house price index showed. Singapore posted a 5.6% decline and Japan also slipped.
Still, it’s fair to say that Hong Kong is where the heat is right now. The city’s gains over the 12 months through June were second only to Iceland in the real-estate firm’s global rankings.
First Published: Thu, Sep 07 2017. 12 34 PM IST
