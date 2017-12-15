Deals Buzz: Bira beer maker raises Rs25 crore from Anicut Cap

B9 Beverages, the maker of Bira beer, has raised Rs25 crore by issuing debentures to Anicut Capital, as it expands its geographic footprint to cash in on the rising popularity of craft beer. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Disney buys Fox assets in $52 billion split of Rupert Murdoch realm

Walt Disney Co. agreed to a $52.4 billion deal to acquire much of the global empire that media baron Rupert Murdoch assembled over three decades, from a fabled Hollywood studio to Europe’s largest satellite-TV provider to one of India’s most-watched channels, reports Bloomberg. Read more

Blackstone, GIC in race to buy Lodha’s XPeria Mall

Global investors Blackstone Group LP, GIC Pte Ltd and Xander Group are in separate discussions to acquire Mumbai’s XPeria Mall in Palava City, developed by Lodha Developers, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. Read more

IPO activity likely to remain high next year, says JPMorgan India’s Kulkarni

As far as mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and private equity (PE) buyout deals in India are concerned, 2017 has been fairly active, with successful initial public offerings (IPOs) providing smooth exits for PE funds which have sold shares worth $1.17 billion in 2017 in the market, reports Mint. Read more

Adani Capital invests Rs100 crore in infrastructure firm BSCPL

Adani group’s non-banking financial services arm has invested Rs100 crore in BSCPL Infrastructure, which is mainly engaged in road construction, reports PTI. Read more

Vedanta to raise Rs500 crore via NCDs

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday announced it proposes to raise up to Rs500 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). It is holding a meeting of its committee of directors next week on this issue, reports PTI. Read more

LVMH investment arm buys Smoke House Deli owner

French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH’s investment arm L Catterton Asia has acquired majority stake in restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani’s Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, promoter of fine dining restaurant brands Smoke House Deli and Social, reports The Economic Times. Read more

Bira beer maker raises Rs25 crore from Anicut Cap

B9 Beverages, the maker of Bira beer, has raised Rs25 crore by issuing debentures to Anicut Capital, as it expands its geographic footprint to cash in on the rising popularity of craft beer, reports The Economic Times. Read more

Vedanta rejigs Cairn top deck to push $1 billion investment plans

Cairn India, the oil and gas business of Vedanta, has rejigged its management to empower the core leadership team to take crucial decisions and drive its $1 billion investment plan, the company said on Thursday, reports The Economic Times. Read more

Netmagic CEO-led group of ultra HNIs sole bidder for Jyoti Structures

A group of professionals led by Sharad Sanghi, who sold his company Netmagic to Japan’s telecoms major NTT Communication five years ago, has emerged as the sole bidder to acquire Jyoti Structures, the first among the 12 companies referred by the central bank under India’s new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, reports The Economic Times. Read more

Quess Corp’s arm completes 45% stake buy in Simpliance Tech

Travel services provider Thomas Cook India’s arm Quess Corp Ltd has completed the acquisition of 45% stake in Simpliance Technologies, reported PTI. Read more

Accel, Sequoia, RB invest $10 million in interior design firm HomeLane

Online interior design platform HomeLane has raised $10 million from Accel Partners, and RB Investments, and existing investor Sequoia Capital. Accel Partners and RB Investments were investors in Capricoast, which Homelane acquired for Rs90 crore last month, reports The Times of India. Read more

January-November PE investment deal tally at $19 billion

Private equity investments saw a significant uptrend in November with deals worth $3 billion, taking the year-to-date (YTD) deal tally to $19.42 billion, says a report, according to PTI. Read more