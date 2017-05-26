ITC Q4 profit rises marginally to Rs2,669 crore, misses estimates

ITC, India’s biggest cigarette maker, said revenue from cigarettes rose about 8% to Rs8,955 crore. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Diversified consumer company ITC Ltd posted a 1% growth in March-quarter profit as its biggest segment, cigarettes, witnessed growth in sales.

Profit rose marginally to Rs2,669 crore ($413.93 million) in the fourth quarter ended 31 March, from Rs2,647 crore a year earlier, the conglomerate said on Friday.

Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of Rs2,706 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

