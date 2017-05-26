| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Companies
Last Modified: Fri, May 26 2017. 03 26 PM IST

ITC Q4 profit rises marginally to Rs2,669 crore, misses estimates

ITC’s profit rises marginally to Rs2,669 crore in the fourth quarter ended 31 March, from Rs2,647 crore a year earlier

Tanvi Mehta
ITC, India’s biggest cigarette maker, said revenue from cigarettes rose about 8% to Rs8,955 crore. Photo: Mint
ITC, India’s biggest cigarette maker, said revenue from cigarettes rose about 8% to Rs8,955 crore. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Diversified consumer company ITC Ltd posted a 1% growth in March-quarter profit as its biggest segment, cigarettes, witnessed growth in sales.

Profit rose marginally to Rs2,669 crore ($413.93 million) in the fourth quarter ended 31 March, from Rs2,647 crore a year earlier, the conglomerate said on Friday.

Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of Rs2,706 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

ITC, India’s biggest cigarette maker, said revenue from cigarettes rose about 8% to Rs8,955 crore. Reuters

Tanvi Mehta

Topics: ITC Profit Fourth Quarter Results ITC Q4 Results 2017

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Fri, May 26 2017. 03 24 PM IST