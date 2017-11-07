Tata Motors cuts debt costs with first offshore loan in 2 years
Mumbai: Tata Motors Ltd., owner of luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover, is raising funds from the international syndicated loan markets after a gap of almost two years in a bid to lock in one of the lowest borrowing costs for a non-investment grade borrower.
Tata Motors is marketing a £640 million facility at 104 basis points more than the London interbank offered rate for a tranche due in July 2022 and 145 over Libor for obligations maturing July 2023, according to people familiar with the matter. Group company Tata Chemicals Ltd., rated Ba1 by Moody’s Investors Service and BB+ by Fitch Ratings Ltd., similar to Tata Motors, raised £140 million in 2016 at a margin of 199 basis points more than Libor.
While pound loans from Indian borrowers are far fewer than borrowings denominated in US dollars, firms belonging to the Tata Group, India’s largest business conglomerate, have raised 86% of their loans in the UK currency since 2006, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Borrowers raising funds in pounds usually have links to the UK. Accord Healthcare Ltd., a unit of India’s Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., raised £385 million sterling earlier this year to part-fund Intas’ acquisition of some assets in the UK and Ireland. Intas raised the equivalent of $755 million via euro and pound sterling-denominated loans. Bloomberg
