Getting to know Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Amabani, chairman Reliance Industries. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Mukesh Amabani was in a conversation with R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times, at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017. Edited excerpts:

On what money means to him:

Frankly, money has never meant much to me. I abhorred the labels and the titles which all of you confer on me in terms of where we are. For me, resources enable you to take risk from the company point of view. At a personal level, very few people know this — my sister Nina is somewhere in the audience — I have from my childhood in school never carried money; I don’t have credit cards. I always have somebody around me who pays for me. That works.

On what he learnt from his father and his children:

One thing that I could never dare tell my father is ‘dad, you don’t get it.’ That’s the big difference.

As far as my father is concerned...he treated me like a friend and I hope that I can treat my children as friends.

On whether he gets the time to read:

I make it a point to read quite a bit. I read technical stuff.

On what is he reading now and who is his favourite author?

In non-fiction, I am reading Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson. He my favourite author. I have just finished Dan Brown’s The Origins. I read non-fiction, technical—all at the same time.

On his definition of success:

For me, it is really fulfilment which is important, which is the lasting satisfaction that you have.