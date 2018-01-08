Maruti’s new design language will seek SUV imprint on compact cars

The concept of the new Maruti car will be showcased during February Auto Expo. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Mumbai: India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday said it will introduce a new design language through a compact car that will have a bold presence with “distinct SUV like characters”.

The company called it #ConceptFutureS.

“Compact is beautiful, #ConceptFutureS beautifully carries forward this Suzuki slogan and creates its own positioning by breaking away from the conventional proportions of a compact car,” the company said in a statement.

The concept of the car will be showcased during February Auto Expo.

“The increasing preference for UVs and their bold architecture inspired our design team to study a new character for compact cars. ConceptFutureS could mark a distinctive shift in how compact cars are shaped and designed in India in the future,” said C.V. Raman, senior executive director (engineering), Maruti Suzuki India.

The design boasts of an upright stance, commanding higher seating and ground clearance, horizontal hood giving it a unique aggressive stance and posture—traits of an SUV that Indian customers seem to have adored during the last 10 years.

“The sketch exudes confidence and aggressive demeanour,” the company said.

At 1.19pm, Maruti Suzuki India shares traded 0.16% up at Rs9,449.50 on BSE, while the Sensex rose 0.54% to 34,338.74 points.