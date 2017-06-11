Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is said to discuss possible leave: Report

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has been spending time with his father in the Los Angeles area, where the board will meet, as per the WSJ report. Photo: Bloomberg

New York: Uber Technologies Inc.’s Travis Kalanick will discuss whether to take a leave of absence when the ride-hailing giant’s board of directors convenes on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The seven-member board, in addition to considering a leave for the chief executive officer, will vote on whether to adopt recommendations for changing its culture, the paper said, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Allegations by current and former employees that Uber’s workplace is rife with sexual harassment and sexism led the company to hire former US attorney general Eric Holder to investigate and produce a report.

The San Francisco-based company is also facing scrutiny over the use of software meant to deceive government officials and for hiring an engineer who took confidential files when he moved from Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo driverless-car project.

Uber has already taken steps to address concerns over harassment. It fired more than 20 people after investigating claims and is still looking at 57 other human-resources claims, Bloomberg reported last week.

Kalanick, 40, has been spending time with his father in the Los Angeles area, where the board will meet, the Journal reported. His father was injured last month in a boating accident that killed his mother. Bloomberg