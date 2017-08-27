Haryana unrest: DGCA asks airlines to keep airfares in check

Airfares have shot up from Chandigarh which is the main international and domestic airport out of Punjab and closest to Punchkula where last week supporters of Singh created havoc destroying public property and burning vehicles. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday said it has asked airlines to keep fares in check, two days after the arrest of self proclaimed godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh which made travel difficult.

Airfares have shot up from Chandigarh which is the main international and domestic airport out of Punjab and closest to Punchkula where last week supporters of Singh created havoc destroying public property and burning vehicles.

Typically airline algorithms automatically increase fares as the plane starts getting full. During such crisis demand peaks quickly and fares rise faster bordering more towards the outer limits airlines submit for each route to the regulator every month.

The regulator said it has flagged sectors like Delhi-Chandigarh-Delhi where fares were available for Rs4,414 to 18,063, Mumbai-Chandigarh-Mumbai ( Rs8,100 to Rs8,950), Delhi-Jaipur-Delhi (Rs3,760 to 14,334), Delhi-Amritsar-Delhi (Rs 4,414 to Rs19,800) and Delhi-Jammu-Delhi (Rs13,600 to 16,200).

“Airlines have also been advised to keep a check on the airfares on these sectors,” DGCA spokesman said in a late evening statement.

DGCA on request of airlines has also cleared additional services to meet the demand.

"DGCA has already cleared one additional flight on Delhi-Amritsar-Delhi of Vistara for today and one each additional flight on Delhi-Chandigarh-Delhi and Delhi-Amritsar-Delhi of Vistara for tomorrow," DGCA said.

State-run Air India has also been asked to operate more services.

"Air India has been requested to explore a flight tomorrow on Delhi-Jammu-Delhi sector. Indigo representative has informed they will mount additional flight on Delhi-Jammu-Delhi sector on 29 Aug. Airlines have also been advised to keep a check on the airfares on these sectors," DGCA added.

Singh was convicted by a CBI court in Panchkula on Friday 25 August for raping two of his followers. Thirty-six people were killed and more than 250 injured in violence in Panchkula and Sirsa resulting from his arrest.