| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Companies
Last Modified: Tue, Jun 13 2017. 11 07 PM IST

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to take leave of absence

In email to employees, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick did not specify how long his leave of absence would be

Reuters
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s leave of absence follows a day-long board meeting on Sunday during which members of Uber’s board of directors discussed the possibility of Kalanick temporarily stepping away from the company. Photo: Reuters
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s leave of absence follows a day-long board meeting on Sunday during which members of Uber’s board of directors discussed the possibility of Kalanick temporarily stepping away from the company. Photo: Reuters

San Francisco: Uber Technologies Inc’s Chief Executive Travis Kalanick told employees in an email on Tuesday that he will take time away from the company he helped to found, according to a copy of the memo seen by Reuters.

Kalanick’s leave of absence follows a day-long board meeting on Sunday during which members of Uber’s board of directors discussed the possibility of Kalanick temporarily stepping away from the company.

In his email, Kalanick did not specify how long he would be away from the company, but cited the need to take time off to grieve the loss of his mother, who died in a recent boating accident.

Reuters

Topics: Uber Travis Kalanick Uber CEO leave of absence

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Tue, Jun 13 2017. 11 07 PM IST