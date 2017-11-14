Karur Vysya Bank Q2 net profit falls 40% to Rs76 crore

The bank had registered a net profit of Rs126.31 crore in the similar July-September quarter of previous fiscal. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Private sector Karur Vysya Bank today reported a 40% fall in net profit at Rs75.65 crore for the quarter ending September due to increased provisioning for rising bad loans.

The bank had registered a net profit of Rs126.31 crore in the similar July-September quarter of previous fiscal. Total income of the bank was at Rs1,632.50 crore in the July-September period of 2017-18, up from Rs1,610.77 crore in the same period of 2016-17, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) hit 4.83% of the gross loans as on 30 September, 2017 as against 2.29% till the same period of 2016. In absolute terms, the gross NPAs were Rs2,136.19 crore, as against Rs902.74 crore year ago.

Net NPAs or bad loans too rose to 3.24% (Rs1,407.30 crore) of the net loans by end of September this year, from 1.44% (Rs565.14 crore) in year ago period.

The provision coverage ratio, a parameter that helps gauge a company’s ability to meet its financial obligations, stood at 54.09% as on 30 September, 2017. Karur Vysya Bank stock traded 2.41% lower at Rs125.50 on BSE.