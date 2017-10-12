Allianz Group ties up with Shapoorji Pallonji to set up $500 million real estate fund

A file photo of Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry.

Mumbai: Global insurance firm Allianz Group on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Shapoorji Pallonji Group to set up a $500 million real estate fund—SPREF II—which will invest in commercial office properties in India.

The transaction, which marks the German firm’s first investment into real estate in India, was conducted by Allianz Real Estate, a $63.5 billion real estate investment and asset management firm within the group. This deal forms part of Allianz’s strategy to allocate around 5% of its global real estate portfolio to the Asia Pacific region, the company said in a statement.

Allianz will own 50% of the platform, and the remaining will be held by long-term institutional investors. The fund plans to raise $500 million in equity.

“India is strategic to the Allianz Group. In growth economies like China and India, real estate provides a scalable entry into the market for Allianz in terms of investments/asset management exposure,” said Francois Trausch, global chief executive officer (CEO), Allianz Real Estate.

The fund plans to build a “long term, cash flow producing office portfolio by acquiring a blend of develop-to-core, forward purchases, and stabilized or stabilizing assets.” The six target cities are Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Delhi-National Capital Region .

“We are looking to deploy approximately 60% of our Asia-Pacific allocation to growth economies. The Indian economy has been consistently outperforming,” said Rushabh Desai, Asia-Pacific chief executive officer, Allianz Real Estate. Strong secular growth, stellar demographic trends, and improving transparency are supporting stable real estate occupiers as well as investor demand, in particular the office sector which is ideal for long-term core investors like Allianz, he added.

Founded in 1865, Shapoorji Pallonji Group is engaged in construction, infrastructure and real estate businesses across the country. The venture will be supported locally by the Shapoorji Pallonji Investment Advisors team led by Rajesh Agarwal, the company said.

“We view this partnership with Allianz as the first step in a relationship which will focus on creating long-term value for the investors and will be supported by Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s substantial credentials and experience in delivering and managing real estate assets across key markets in India,” said Shapoor Mistry, chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Khaitan & Co., Ernst & Young, and Macquarie Capital Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd acted as advisors to Allianz, while JLL, AZB and PwC were advisors to Shapoorji Pallonji Group.