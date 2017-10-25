GSK Pharma Q2 profit up 32% at Rs130 crore

On Thursday, GSK Pharma shares closed at Rs2,422.80 apiece on BSE, down 0.99% from its previous close. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma) on Wednesday reported a 31.83% rise in standalone net profit to Rs130.32 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs98.85 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, GSK Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Standalone total income of the company also rose to Rs845.87 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs817.20 crore in the same period a year ago.

On Thursday, GSK Pharma shares closed at Rs2,422.80 apiece on BSE, down 0.99% from its previous close.