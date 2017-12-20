Hindustan Unilever’s sales from food business stagnate as rivals surge ahead

Sales of HUL’s foods business grew 1.43% in the September 2017 quarter over a year ago and 4.41% in the preceding quarter. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India’s largest consumer packaged goods firm, has seen stagnating sales in its foods business, even after separating it from the refreshments business in May 2016, as rivals power ahead.

Sales of HUL’s foods business grew 1.43% in the September 2017 quarter over a year ago and 4.41% in the preceding quarter. This growth rate has remained low particularly since the company separated its foods and refreshments (including ice-cream brand Kwality Walls) businesses.

In comparison, rivals Britannia Industries Ltd and Nestle India Ltd saw growth of 6-10% in the last three quarters, while ITC Ltd’s packaged foods business grew 13% year on year to Rs8,036 crore in FY17. HUL’s food business was worth Rs1,102 crore in FY17, as per its annual report.

Long-time HUL distributors and analysts tracking the firm say HUL’s packaged foods business has been a relatively weak performer, which may have been made worse by mistakes made in the past. The company counters by saying it has done well in the categories it is focused on.

“We are market leaders in our core business which includes ketchups, jams and soups and have been clocking strong growth,” an HUL spokesperson in an email. “The company has an innovation strategy on Foods which is in line with our overall vision and is complimented by our technology and supply chain capabilities.”

“The company keeps pulling out products that are doing very well,” said a long-time HUL distributor in a semi-rural area, requesting anonymity. “Otherwise, it enters markets where it is coming too late,” the distributor said. “For example, Knorr noodles. The public knows only 2 things—Maggi and Yippee (owned by Nestle and ITC respectively).” As per data from Nielsen India, Maggi makes up nearly 60% of the instant noodles market and Yippee is 22%.

“After the FSSAI debacle (ban on Maggi in April 2015), for a good six months, their products like Knorr were off the shelves,” said a second distributor based in the Mumbai area. “They were redoing packaging and reformulation. What had happened in Nestle’s case was very suspicious, so a lot of companies were scared,” he added. “But even since then, HUL has been having supply chain issues with products like Knorr, especially in institutional sales.”

HUL said noodles were a small part of the foods portfolio without sharing more details, adding that Knorr’s new variants are available in “select markets” and are “performing well”.

“HUL’s Kissan ketchup and jam are the only things that do well,” said the first distributor cited above; adding “They used to have squash, but they made it seasonal so it comes only in the summer months. When Kissan was with whoever else (the previous owner UB Group), squash would come all 12 months, and it would do very well.”

Similarly, HUL acquired Modern Bread in 2002 but sold it to PE firm Everstone Capital in 2016. While the brand once had 40% market share, the bread market is now dominated by Britannia Industries Ltd. Britannia is the market leader in bread and baked goods market with 35% value share, as per Euromonitor.

“There was a time when bread meant Modern,” the first distributor cited above said.“But HUL just sat on it and now Britannia and others have come in and become so big.”

HUL also shut down Modern Bread’s facilities in North India—its main market, Mint reported on 24 June 2017.

The company decided to sell Modern bread because it was a “non-core” business, the spokesperson said.

“HUL is looking at how it can get into more areas of foods apart from existing product categories, but does not want to be in commoditized categories (and thus exited the bread and rice segments). The $500 billion category food opportunity in India is too large to ignore. Less than 10% of this is packaged – even within that 10%, around 70% is loose.” equities brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a note dated 13 December, after meeting CEO Sanjiv Mehta.

“HUL is mostly concentrated on the categories that makes money for them,” said an analyst with a domestic equities brokerage firm, requesting anonymity.

“I don’t think they care about brands that have low margins. Look at Annapurna atta for example. The brand was dominant earlier but now ITC’s Aashirwad dominates that market. It is a Rs3,500 crore brand. But still, the margins it makes are very low.” Annapurna continues to sell, largely in south India, but is no longer among the leading brands in HUL’s food business.

HUL draws very little revenue from the low-margin food business—it was 3% of the company’s total revenue in the September 2017 quarter, worth just Rs282 crore. It is the size of the opportunity that is making the company and analysts eye the market.

“The food business may not matter to HUL, but the biggest FMCG business opportunity right now is in packaged food,” the analyst cited above said. “It’s a low margin business and it requires a long cycle of investment to show returns.” Assocham estimates India’s packaged foods business will be worth $482 billion by FY20.

In a May 2016 report, brokerage firm ICICIDirect said food “was the biggest opportunity” but the “weakest performer” for HUL, dragging down the firm’s earnings. “Segmental margins have remained subdued over the years,” it said.