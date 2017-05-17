L&T Tech to hire 2,500 Indians in FY18, step up US recruitment

L&T Technology Services got listed on the NSE and the BSE in September 2016. The company has a total headcount of over 11,000 employees across the globe.

New Delhi: L&T Technology Services (LTTS), the IT services arm of India’s largest engineering and construction firm Larsen & Toubro Ltd, will hire 2,500 Indians across verticals in the financial year to March 2018, a top company executive said.

The company also intends to increase salaries at the entry level this financial year by up to 20%, Paneesh Rao, chief human resources officer at LTTS, said in an interview.

“Telecom and hi-tech (comprising of semi conductors and consumer electronics) and transportation are the two verticals that will be driving growth. Additionally, we also see industrial products growing this financial year,” Rao said.

Talking about the impact of automation on jobs at LTTS, Rao said, “Comparing us to a purely IT (information technology) company is not fair. We are a purely engineering services company. We are a designing company, and we support design till production. A design cannot be automated… we need human brains working on it. To that extent, we are excluded from the automation impact.”

Companies across the IT industry have started to lay off people as growth slows and profitability declines. Mint reported on 12 May that seven top IT companies are may fire at least 56,000 people this year. The number of Indians in the US searching for jobs in India has surged 10-fold since December in the face of visa curbs imposed by the US on foreign tech professionals, Mint reported on 19 April.

LTTS got listed on the NSE and BSE in September 2016. The company has a total headcount of over 11,000 employees across the globe. More than 1,700 employees are based out of the US and more than 8,750 are based across six delivery centres in India. The company also has six delivery centres in the US.

At LTTS, the US accounts for 63% of overall revenue, which reached Rs3,248 crore in the fiscal year ended March.

The company plans to step up hiring in the US. LTTS has acquired US-based design services provider Esencia Technologies Inc., for which it will be paying $15 million upfront and $12 million over four years. “We will add over 100 engineers in the US post the completion of the acquisition,” Rao said.

In 2014, the acquisition of the engineering services division of Dell Inc. saw the addition of 200 people to its headcount in the US.

“We also plan to rope in American recruiters in our team to step up American hiring locally in the US,” Rao said, adding that local hiring numbers will depend on overall business growth.

Rao said the company prefers fresh graduates over lateral hires.

“Last year, out of the 2,500 people we hired, close to 50% of our hiring were fresh graduates… The number of fresher hiring should only increase,” he said.