Ola raises Rs231 crore from Tekne Private Ventures

Ola CEO and founder Bhavish Aggarwal. ANI Technologies in backed by SoftBank Group Corp. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: SoftBank-backed cab-hailing firm Ola (ANI Technologies Ltd) has raised over Rs231 crore from Tekne Private Ventures through issue of preference shares.

The Ola funding deal involves allotment of 171,173 fully and compulsorily convertible preference shares for a total consideration of Rs231.44 crore, according to the ANI Technologies’s regulatory filings with the corporate affairs ministry.

About 1.23 lakh shares were allotted to US-based Tekne Private Ventures III LP for Rs167.15 crore and 47,548 shares worth Rs64.28 crore were issued to Tekne Private Ventures I Master from Cayman Islands.

The said shares were allotted on 7 June 2017, the documents showed.

An email query sent to Ola remained unanswered.

ANI Technologies Ltd, which runs Ola, is not a publicly-traded company.

In May this year, Ola had raised Rs670 crore ($104.4 million) in funding from investors, including UC-RNT Fund, a venture between the University of California and Ratan Tata, along with FO Mauritius I Ltd.

Ola is locked in an intense fight with US-based Uber Technologies Ltd for market leadership. It has raised investments from the likes of SoftBank Group Corp., Tiger Global Management, Matrix Partners, Steadview Capital, Sequoia India, Accel Partners US and Falcon Edge.

While Ola has been successful in raising a sizeable amount of funds, it continues to bleed on account of heavy advertising, promotional expenses and high employee cost. The company ran up a consolidated loss of over Rs2,311 crore—about Rs 6 crore a day—during 2015-16.

Ola saw its revenues registering a stellar growth at Rs758.23 crore during 2015-16 compared with Rs103.77 crore in the previous fiscal. Ola, which has a presence in over 100 Indian cities as against Uber’s operations in 29, has been aggressively ramping up its portfolio of services.