Rajiv Bansal to be Air India CMD for 3 months

New Delhi: Rajiv Bansal, additional secretary and financial advisor in the petroleum ministry, will be the new chairman of Air India Ltd.

“He will be holding additional charge for three months and the government will then take a call on who the regular person should be, whether it should be Rajiv Bansal or someone else,” civil aviation secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the government named the current chairman of Air India Ashwani Lohani as the chairman of the Railway Board.

Bansal, a 1988 batch IAS officer, has done an earlier stint in the aviation ministry as a director. He has also served in the ministry of electronics and information technology, where he looked after digital payments, IT Act, Aadhaar, and internet governance.

During his career spanning close to 30 years, Bansal has also served as secretary, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC); and joint secretary, department of heavy industries.

A civil engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in 1986, Bansal has a diploma in finance from ICFAI, Hyderabad and an executive masters in international business from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi.