HUL Q2 results today: Markets look for signs of recovery post GST, demonetisation

Mumbai: Markets are awaiting the quarterly earnings of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India’s largest consumer packaged goods firm, for cues on whether the beleaguered consumer economy is recovering from recent turbulence.

The consumer economy that had just begun recovering from demonetisation in November last year is yet again underperforming as the country’s largely unorganized traders and wholesalers struggle to function under the newly-implemented goods and services tax (GST) regime.

A poll of 13 analysts by Bloomberg shows standalone sales at Rs8,198.5 crore and another poll of 20 analysts estimates the company’s profits will be at Rs1,196.3 crore.

Equity analysts tracking HUL and other listed consumer firms are expecting sales to recover by 7-9% year-on-year for the quarter, Mint reported on 24 October, as traders finally begin restocking and early Diwali sales help boost trade.

Markets will watch if HUL’s volume growth has recovered in the September quarter, a sure sign that trade channels have begun functioning normally and are taking on stock at levels that they used to. In the quarter ended June 2017, HUL had posted flat volume growth as its trade network had begun destocking during June anticipating the new tax in July.

Markets are also waiting for HUL’s commentary on how the trade channels have been coping with the new GST system, particularly wholesalers and traders in rural areas who were among the worst hit with the new tax even as they were trying to recover from long-term effects of demonetisation. In an investor presentation, HUL chief executive Sanjiv Mehta had said that rural growth had yet to recover from demonetisation and trade channels were stabilizing “gradually”, Mint reported on 27 September.

HUL investors will be closely tracking the company’s bottom-line to see how much of it comes from the company’s premium products, largely marketed to urban consumers. HUL has been steadily relying on premiumization to push its margins, Mint reported on 18 May.

In the quarter ended March 2017, HUL’s premium detergent Surf Excel had led growth for its home care business, the second largest segment.

Finally, markets and consumer trend analysts will look for how HUL’s new “master” ayurvedic brand Lever Ayush has performed since it went national a few weeks ago. HUL’s efforts with Ayush are seen as a counter to Patanjali’s enormous success in the personal care market, HUL’s largest segment. The company has been aggressively building a so-called naturals portfolio, which includes herbal variants of existing brands like Tres Semme and Clinic Plus shampoos.