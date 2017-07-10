Deals Buzz: Apollo Global to buy ClubCorp Holdings for $1.1 billion

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Apollo Global agrees to buy golf course operator ClubCorp for $1.1 billion

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC has agreed to purchase ClubCorp Holdings Inc., one of the largest owners and operators of private golf and country clubs in the US, for $1.1 billion, reports Reuters. The deal comes three months after ClubCorp announced the retirement of chief executive officer Eric Affeldt and said it had decided not to pursue a “strategic transaction”, after efforts to explore a sale did not result in any offer for the entire company. Read more

Complexities may arise in IDFC-Shriram deal say analysts

The proposed merger between IDFC Group and Shriram Capital will be a very complex one, according to analysts. A host of challenges like asset-liability mis-match for IDFC Ltd may appear post the deal, reports Mint. According to the three-tier merger structure announced on Saturday, the retail arm Shriram City Union Finance Ltd will be merged with IDFC Bank Ltd; Shriram Transport Finance Ltd will become a fully owned unit of IDFC Ltd and be delisted; and IDFC would also become the holding company for the Shriram group’s insurance businesses. Read more

GE arm in talks to invest in Avaada Power’s renewable energy projects

GE Energy Financial Services (GEEFS) is expanding its vistas in Indian renewable energy portfolio and is in talks with Avaada Power to invest in renewable energy projects of the Vineet Mittal-promoted firm, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. “GE Energy Financial Services is in talks with Avaada Power to invest in its wind and solar power projects,” said one of the people cited above, requesting anonymity. GEEFS has made investment commitments of around $15 billion globally. Read more

Goldman Sachs plans to invest up to Rs300 crore in Ozone Group’s realty project

Investment bank Goldman Sachs is planning to invest around $50 million (about Rs325 crore) in a real estate project of Ozone Group, a Bengaluru-based developer, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the matter. Ozone has in the past raised money in the form of structured credit to fund its projects as well as to provide exits to earlier investors in its projects. Read more

TPG Growth in advanced talks to sell 20% stake in Sutures India in a $100 million deal

TPG Growth, the growth capital fund of US private equity firm TPG, is in the process to sell a 20% stake in Bengaluru-based surgical equipment maker Sutures India Pvt. Ltd in a deal worth $100 million (about Rs650 crore), according to two people aware of the development, reports Mint. TPG Growth owns 73% stake in Bengaluru-based Sutures India. The discussions have already started between the two parties, while investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is advising TPG on the sale, the report added. Read more

Gati, Peepul Capital,TVS Logistics in race to acquire stake in Vulcan Express

Express distribution and supply-chain company Gati; mid-market private equity firm Peepul Capital; and supply-chain player TVS Logistics have expressed interest to acquire Vulcan Express, the in-house logistics arm of online marketplace Snapdeal. A potential transaction could take place over the next 60 days, with Snapdeal expecting Vulcan Express to fetch Rs90-120 crore, reports Economic Times, citing two people briefed on the matter.Read More

Fitch looks to buy into CARE Ratings

US ratings firm Fitch has expressed interest to buy into Mumbai-based ratings agency CARE Ratings, reports the Economic Times. The report added that Fitch, through its 100% subsidiary, India Ratings, has approached some of the large shareholders of CARE, including Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) and Franklin Templeton, which collectively hold around 15% stake. Read more

Greenko to raise $1 billion bond via green bond

Clean energy company Greenko is raising around $1 billion via offshore dollar bonds, reports Economic Times. The objective of this fund-raising exercise is to refinance the company’s first dollar bond that raised $500 million in 2014, the report added. Read more